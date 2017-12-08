Stunning 2018 Letterpress Desk Calendar Featuring 12 Unique Designs by 12 Different Designers

The 12 Musketeers letterpress calendar is a passion project and collaboration between 12 rotating School of Advertising Art graduates in its sixth year. We believe in the power of ideas, collaboration, tactile printed pages, the love of the craft, and honoring the letterpress.

The talented 12 Musketeers from Dayton, Ohio returned this year to release their stunning 2018 letterpress desk calendar that is lovingly filled with 12 unique designs by 12 different designers. Each calendar comes with a hand cut wooden stand, a 16 page booklet explaining each design, and translucent red and green overlays allowing all 12 designs to be viewed in a variation of ways. The 2018 calendar is available to purchase from the 12 Musketeers website . Graphic and motion designer Jake Rhinehart created an awesome animation to go along with the calendar.

