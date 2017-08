Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

DaveHax shows how to spiral cut a pineapple using the Pineapple Slicer & Wedger by Tomorrow’s Kitchen.

Testing out a Pineapple spiralizer cutter kitchen gadget to see how well it works and make a cool display. How to slice and serve a pineapple. Perfect for a summer party next to a fruit salad.