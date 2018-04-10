Two individuals on snowmobiles were adventuring in Russia earlier this year, when they noticed a large bear close to their fishing camp. They attempted to chase the bear away and, while doing so, captured footage of the agitated creature trying to take a swing at one of the drivers.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by EmailPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.