Skateboarder Sean Greene Bombs Down Steep Hills in San Francisco at Insane Speeds

Thrasher Magazine has created a montage video of skateboarder Sean Greene not letting fear get in his way as he bombs down steep hills in San Francisco at insane speeds. They also interviewed Sean about the thrills of bombing hills.
via Digg
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.
by Justin Page at on
Thrasher Magazine has created a montage video of skateboarder Sean Greene not letting fear get in his way as he bombs down steep hills in San Francisco at insane speeds. They also interviewed Sean about the thrills of bombing hills.
via Digg
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.