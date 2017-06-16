A Robot and Scarecrow Fall in Love in the Live Action Animated Short Film ‘Robot & Scarecrow’

Robot & Scarecrow is a live action animated short film, directed Kibwe Tavares of Factory Fifteen, about a beautiful robot (Holliday Grainger) who crosses paths with a curious scarecrow (Jack O’Connell). The short features the two meeting, falling in love, and sharing the night together after a music concert.
Set amidst the euphoric madness of a summer music festival, Robot & Scarecrow is a uniquely modern fairytale about love. When a robot pop princess flees her keeper she runs straight into the arms of a lonely scarecrow desperate for adventure. They spend an incredible night together, caught in a heady vortex of music and magic.