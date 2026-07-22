Trials Bike Rider Sets Two World Records by Riding Backward on One Wheel Down a Steep Ski Slope

Japanese trials rider Tomomi Nishikubo set two Guinness World Records for his incredible ability to ride backward down a ski slope on one wheel, a method known as the Fakie Nose Manual.

The records set were the Longest Distance Travelled by Bicycle Fakie Nose Manual on a Ski Jumping Hill (May 2026) and the Steepest Bicycle Fakie Nose Manual (June 2025). Both records took place at Hakuba Ski Jump Stadium in Kitaazumi, Nagano, Japan.

The Japanese trials rider rode backwards on a single wheel down Hakuba Ski Jump Stadium in Nagano, hitting a 37.5° gradient and over 60 km/h, to set TWO Guinness World Records: Steepest Bicycle Fakie Nose Manual and Longest Distance Travelled by Bicycle Fakie Nose Manual on a Ski Jumping Hill.