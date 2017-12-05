Laughing Squid

Pepperoni and Bacon Being Sliced at Extremely High Speeds With Rotating Blade Slicer

by at on

Pepperoni and Bacon Being Sliced at Extremely High Speeds With Rotating Blade Slicer

Textor released facinating video of their TS700 Involute Blade Slicer slicing bulk amounts of pepperoni and bacon at extremely high speeds. The rotating blade can easily cut through meats, up to 17 inches wide, at speeds of up to 2000 RPM.

Capable of delivering high volumes of perfect meat and cheese slices in a wide variety of on-weight presentations, the TS700 is as simple to operate, as it is to clean. The TS700 will help you increase throughput and yields, while simultaneously reducing product waste What’s more, the open design helps turn would-be sanitation time into valuable production hours.

via The Awesomer

