New Spider-Man: Homecoming Poster — Homework Can Wait. The City Can’t.

Homework can wait. The city can’t.

A new Spider-Man: Homecoming poster has been released featuring a teenage Spider-Man relaxing in Queens next to the East River, with The Avengers HQ in the background. The film comes out in July 2017.

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging superhero in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

