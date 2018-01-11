Musician Explains the Concept of Harmony to Five People of Different Ages and Levels of Expertise

https://t.co/t3rzaVxZ4d This was so much fun! Thanks to @WIRED for having me, and Bodhi, Camryn, Joshua, @alpinhong and @herbiehancock for stopping by :-)

23-year-old musician, composer and multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier explains the concept of harmony to 5 different people; a child, a teen, a college student, a professional, and jazz legend Herbie Hancock.

Jacob Collier , an incredibly talented multi-instrumentalist, partnered with Wired to sit down to explain/discuss the concept of harmony with people at five different ages and at five different levels of expertise. The conversations ranged from a young boy who quickly grasped this musical idea all the way to Collier playing a gorgeous duet of “ Amazing Grace ” with the legendary Herbie Hancock .

