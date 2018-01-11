Musician Explains the Concept of Harmony to Five People of Different Ages and Levels of Expertise

Jacob Collier, an incredibly talented multi-instrumentalist, partnered with Wired to sit down to explain/discuss the concept of harmony with people at five different ages and at five different levels of expertise. The conversations ranged from a young boy who quickly grasped this musical idea all the way to Collier playing a gorgeous duet of “Amazing Grace” with the legendary Herbie Hancock.
