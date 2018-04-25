Migo the Yeti Tries and Fails at Communicating With a Human in the New Trailer for Smallfoot

Warner Bros. released a new trailer for Smallfoot, an upcoming animated comedy film written and directed by Karey Kirkpatrick and based on a story by Sergio Pablos. The trailer follows Migo (Channing Tatum) the yeti as he tries and fails horribly at communicating with a human that he tracks into town. Smallfoot is set to charge into theaters on September 28th, 2018.

An animated adventure for all ages, with original music and an all-star cast, “Smallfoot” turns the Bigfoot legend upside down when a bright young Yeti finds something he thought didn’t exist—a human. News of this “Smallfoot” throws the simple Yeti community into an uproar over what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village, in an all new story about friendship, courage and the joy of discovery.