Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Migo the Yeti Tries and Fails at Communicating With a Human in the New Trailer for Smallfoot

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Smallfoot

Warner Bros. released a new trailer for Smallfoot, an upcoming animated comedy film written and directed by Karey Kirkpatrick and based on a story by Sergio Pablos. The trailer follows Migo (Channing Tatum) the yeti as he tries and fails horribly at communicating with a human that he tracks into town. Smallfoot is set to charge into theaters on September 28th, 2018.

An animated adventure for all ages, with original music and an all-star cast, “Smallfoot” turns the Bigfoot legend upside down when a bright young Yeti finds something he thought didn’t exist—a human. News of this “Smallfoot” throws the simple Yeti community into an uproar over what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village, in an all new story about friendship, courage and the joy of discovery.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP