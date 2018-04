LEGOLAND Japan set a Guinness World Record in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan last month for building the largest LEGO brick cherry blossom tree (supported). The tree, which was made up of over 800,000 bricks, stood 14 ft 4 in tall, 17 ft 9 in long, and 16 ft 2 in wide.

