Ken Jeong Answers Medical Questions From Twitter

by at on

Comedian, actor and actual doctor Ken Jeong (Community, The Hangover), star of the ABC sitcom Dr. Ken, gives humorous answers to a series of common medical questions that people asked him on Twitter.

