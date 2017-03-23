Ken Jeong Answers Medical Questions From Twitter

Comedian, actor and actual doctor Ken Jeong (Community, The Hangover), star of the ABC sitcom Dr. Ken, gives humorous answers to a series of common medical questions that people asked him on Twitter.
Advertisements
by Scott Beale at on
Comedian, actor and actual doctor Ken Jeong (Community, The Hangover), star of the ABC sitcom Dr. Ken, gives humorous answers to a series of common medical questions that people asked him on Twitter.
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.