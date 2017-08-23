Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Ken Block Races His Ford Fiesta ST RX43 Through a Dirt Playground in Utah for Pennzoil’s ‘Terrakhana’

by at on

In Pennzoil synthetics‘ “Terrakhana,” rally driver Ken Block of Hoonigan Racing hops into his 600 horsepower Ford Fiesta ST RX43 and races through a dirt playground in Swing Arm City, Utah.

The terrain was extreme. The goal was pure domination. With Pennzoil synthetics under the hood, Ken Block was free to bring his vision of Terrakhana to life.

“Coming to Southern Utah in the summer is extremely tough on the equipment” said Ken Block. “For me to have Pennzoil as the lubricant inside the car, it gives me a lot of confidence that I may break something jumping it, or sliding through some of the turns but knowing that the engine and the oil protecting it is really rock solid is a big confidence boost for me.” (read more)

Terrakhana

A post shared by Ken Block (@kblock43) on

A post shared by PENNZOIL (@pennzoil) on

A post shared by Ken Block (@kblock43) on

Related Laughing Squid Posts






Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
Back to Top of Blog
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy