The Impossible Burger, A 100% Plant-Based Burger

Impossible Foods just sent us a few sample patties of their amazing plant-based meat. We’ve had the Impossible Burger many times before, including in the form of a White Castle Slider and taco, but this is the first time we’ll have a chance to cook it at home. We’ll follow-up with a blog post on our experience with it.

The Impossible Burger is made from simple ingredients found in nature, including wheat protein, coconut oil, potato protein, and heme. Never heard of heme? Heme is responsible for the characteristic of taste and aroma of meat. It catalyzes all the flavors when meat is cooked. Heme is exceptionally abundant in animal muscle, and it’s a basic building block of life in all organisms, including plants.

The Impossible Burger is currently only available in restaurants (here’s where you can find them), but they plan make it available to everyone eventually through retail stores.

