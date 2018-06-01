The Impossible Burger, A 100% Plant-Based Burger

A post shared by Scott Beale (@scottbeale) on Jun 1, 2018 at 2:39pm PDT

Impossible Foods just sent us a few sample patties of their amazing plant-based meat. We’ve had the Impossible Burger many times before, including in the form of a White Castle Slider and taco, but this is the first time we’ll have a chance to cook it at home. We’ll follow-up with a blog post on our experience with it.

The Impossible Burger is made from simple ingredients found in nature, including wheat protein, coconut oil, potato protein, and heme. Never heard of heme? Heme is responsible for the characteristic of taste and aroma of meat. It catalyzes all the flavors when meat is cooked. Heme is exceptionally abundant in animal muscle, and it’s a basic building block of life in all organisms, including plants.

The Impossible Burger is currently only available in restaurants (here’s where you can find them), but they plan make it available to everyone eventually through retail stores.

While the initial release of the Impossible Burger is only in restaurants, we look forward to expanding into retail as we grow. Stay tuned! Our goal is to make the #impossibleburger available to everyone, everywhere, and we’re working hard to make that happen. ?? — Impossible Foods (@ImpossibleFoods) May 26, 2018

Disclaimer: This is not a sponsored post. Impossible Foods offered to send us a sample and did not pay us to write this or even request that we do a blog post in exchange for the sample. We’re honestly just big fans of the Impossible Burger and are excited to try it out at home.