HUBO the Humanoid Robot Cuts a Hole in Wall to Pass On the Olympic Torch in South Korea

Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology‘s (KAIST) humanoid robot, HUBO, hit the road in Daejeon, South Korea earlier this week to carry the Olympic torch during the final leg of the torch relay. To pass on the torch flame to the next runner, HUBO had to first use his built-in tools to cut through a wall. The 2018 Winter Olympics will be held in PyeongChang starting on February 9.

via Inside The Games, Sploid

