How to Make Counterfeit Bananas Out of Wood

Woodworker Bob Hoellwarth of Bob’s Wood Stuff ate all of his roommate’s bananas over the span of 10 days. Instead of replacing them by buying more, Hoellwarth cleverly made a lifelike bunch of counterfeit bananas out of wood. Problem solved!

I carved them out of a kiln dried fir 2×4, using the bandsaw, Japanese hand saw, slick chisel, drawknife, and spokeshave. Then I paint matched a banana peel and painted them to be as realistic as possible. The texture and finishing was very important to selling the illusion that this was real fruit. This is the first time I used Titebond as a wood finish, and I think it has a lot of potential.