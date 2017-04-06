Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

How to Make a Powerful Minigun Using Coca-Cola Cans, Syringes, Rubbing Alcohol, Wires and Lighters

by at on

The Q channel demonstrates how to make a powerful minigun weapon from Coca-Cola cans, syringes, rubbing alcohol, wires, and lighters in their awesome DIY video tutorial.

How to Make Powerful Minigun from Coca Cola Cans

via The Awesomer

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.