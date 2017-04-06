How to Make a Powerful Minigun From Coca-Cola Cans and Syringes

The Q channel demonstrates how to make a powerful minigun weapon from Coca-Cola cans, syringes, rubbing alcohol, wires, and lighters in their awesome DIY video tutorial.
via The Awesomer
Advertisements
by Justin Page at on
The Q channel demonstrates how to make a powerful minigun weapon from Coca-Cola cans, syringes, rubbing alcohol, wires, and lighters in their awesome DIY video tutorial.
via The Awesomer
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.