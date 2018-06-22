An Inside Look at How Tabasco Hot Sauce Is Made

Business Insider took a tour of the Tabasco factory in Avery Island, Louisiana to find out how they go about making more than 700,000 bottles of their world-famous hot sauce every single day.

Founded in 1868 by Edmund McIlhenny, the brand is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

We spoke to McIlhenny Executive Vice President Harold Osborn, a fifth-generation member of the McIlhenny Family about the entire process behind how Tabasco sauce makes it to the kitchens and dining tables of nearly 200 countries around the world.