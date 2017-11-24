Hi-Fructose Releases ‘New Contemporary Fashion’ Book With 300 Pages of Wearable Art and Fashion

Hi-Fructose announced their new book project, the Hi-Fructose: New Contemporary Fashion Book, that will be filled with 300-pages worth of wearable art and fashion by talented artists from around the world. It is currently available to pre-order from Amazon with a release date of January 30th, 2018.
We’re pleased to announce an interesting upcoming book project that is now available for pre-order here, and arrives in early 2018. Hi-Fructose: New Contemporary Fashion is an experimental look into the worlds of wearable art and fashion; where technology, sculpture, experimental materials, and other-worldly viewpoints have sparked a distinctly different kind of new contemporary fashion that bends genres and sparks new conversations, presenting atypical fashion through a Hi-Fructose lens. Published by Cernunnos. Edited and designed by Attaboy.
submitted via Laughing Squid Tips