Hi-Fructose Releases ‘New Contemporary Fashion’ Book With 300 Pages of Wearable Art and Fashion

We’re pleased to announce an interesting upcoming book project that is now available for pre-order here, and arrives in early 2018. Hi-Fructose: New Contemporary Fashion is an experimental look into the worlds of wearable art and fashion; where technology, sculpture, experimental materials, and other-worldly viewpoints have sparked a distinctly different kind of new contemporary fashion that bends genres and sparks new conversations, presenting atypical fashion through a Hi-Fructose lens. Published by Cernunnos . Edited and designed by Attaboy .

Hi-Fructose announced their new book project, the Hi-Fructose: New Contemporary Fashion Book , that will be filled with 300-pages worth of wearable art and fashion by talented artists from around the world. It is currently available to pre-order from Amazon with a release date of January 30th, 2018.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!