Helicopter Equipped With Giant Multi-Blade Aerial Saw Trims Trees Near Power Lines

Kenny Keller of Helicopter Online Ground School posted impressive footage of one of his former students, named Jed, flying a helicopter equipped with a giant multi-blade aerial saw to trim trees near power lines.
Justin Page
