Arhus, Denmark company Envavo IVS has created the Heatbuff, a small space heater for your desktop computer designed to warm your hands and not itself or your keyboard. It also turns up to 180 degrees for “easy folding and transport, as well as the ability to warm both your keyboard hand and mouse hand.” Envavo IVS is currently raising funds on Kickstarter to help with production costs.

image via Envavo IVS

via DudeIWantThat.com, Geekologie