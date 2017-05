British designer Duncan Shotton has created Planet Pins, a hand painted and cast concrete series of planetary system push pins that allow you to bring “outer-space to your home and office space.” Duncan is currently raising funds on Kickstarter to help with production costs.

A post shared by Duncan Shotton Design Studio (@_dshott) on Apr 25, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

A post shared by Duncan Shotton Design Studio (@_dshott) on Apr 29, 2017 at 9:54pm PDT

A post shared by Duncan Shotton Design Studio (@_dshott) on Apr 27, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

A post shared by Duncan Shotton Design Studio (@_dshott) on Apr 24, 2017 at 6:01am PDT

images via Duncan Shotton Design Studio

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips