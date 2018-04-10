James Franco Is a Warlord in a Post-Apocalyptic World in the Trailer for ‘Future World’

Lionsgate released the first trailer for Future World, an upcoming sci-fi action western film starring and co-directed by James Franco. The Mad Max-style trailer features Franco as a warlord in a post-apocalyptic where water and gasoline have evaporated. Future World is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 25th, 2018.

In a post-apocalyptic world, where water and gasoline have long since dried-up, a prince from the oasis (one of the last known safe-havens) must venture out to find medicine for the ailing queen (Lucy Liu), but along the way he gets mixed up with the warlord (James Franco) and his robot Ash (Suki Waterhouse), which leads to a daring journey through the desolate wastelands.