Freediver Sinks 476 Feet on a Single Breath While Holding Onto an Anchor to Set a World Record

In 2013, Canadian freediver William Winram pulled off an amazing world record at the Sharm Club in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt by diving to a depth of 476 feet on a single breath while holding onto a weighted anchor. He then swam back up to the surface by himself. It took Winram a total of 3 minutes and 8 seconds to complete.

By achieving 145 meters, Winram broke the former record by 3 meters. Multiple World record holder Austrian freediving legend Herbert Nitsch had reached the depth of 142 meters on December 7, 2009 in Deans Blue Hole, Long Island, Bahamas.

This dive took months of preparation and was conducted with the highest safety standards.This record has been officially ratified by the International Freediving Federation AIDA International.