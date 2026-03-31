Professional Tips and Tricks for Cooking Eggs Perfectly

Frank Proto, a professional chef and culinary instructor who works with Epicurious, helpfully offered professional tips and tricks for cooking with eggs. He explained how to make different varieties of scrambled and fried eggs, which pans to use for the best results, how to use kitchen tools to separate eggs, how to tell whether an egg is fresh, and how to successfully peel hard-boiled eggs for egg salad.

Frank Proto shares 30 hacks for your eggs. From scrambled eggs (creamy vs fluffy) to fried, poached, and hard-boiled eggs, these essential egg hacks will upgrade your cooking instantly.

32 Egg Recipes

Scrambled Eggs

Fried Eggs