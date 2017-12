A trucker caught dashcam footage of a fire truck smoothly drifting across four lanes of rush hour traffic on a Dallas, Texas highway while responding to an emergency. The rear axle steering of the truck allowed the back end to remain straight forward down the road, while the front cut across to the far left lane.

