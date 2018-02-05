Do It the Right Way, A Funny Parody of Infomercials Featuring People Unable to Complete Simple Tasks

NEW VIDEO! An informercial for all the people in infomercials – DO IT THE RIGHT WAY! – https://t.co/49ErcCvmHO

Comedian Jason Messina has created a humorous parody that pokes fun at the people in informercials who are shown to be unable to complete the simplest of tasks. Messina zeros in on the commercial version of Occam’s Razor , in which the simplest option is usually the correct option as represented in the simple phrase “ Do It the Right Way “.

