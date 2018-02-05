Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Do It the Right Way, A Funny Parody of Infomercials Featuring People Unable to Complete Simple Tasks

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Comedian Jason Messina has created a humorous parody that pokes fun at the people in informercials who are shown to be unable to complete the simplest of tasks. Messina zeros in on the commercial version of Occam’s Razor, in which the simplest option is usually the correct option as represented in the simple phrase “Do It the Right Way“.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy