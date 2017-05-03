Laughing Squid

Netflix’s Marvel Superheroes Join Forces to Save New York City in the First Trailer for The Defenders

Netflix released the first trailer for The Defenders, their upcoming original series that follows Marvel superheroes Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) as they join forces to fight evil and save New York City. The Defenders is scheduled to premiere August 18th, 2017 on Netflix.

Set a few months after the events of the second season of Daredevil, and a month after the events of Iron Fist, the vigilantes Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist team up in New York City to fight a common enemy in The Hand.

