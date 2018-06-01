A Celebration of Dancing in Movies

Movie characters show off their fancy footwork in a wonderful compilation video, created by Brazilian film critic and editor Diego Carrera, that celebrates dancing in movies. Carrera‘s upbeat video, which features everything from The Dickson Experimental Sound Film (1895) to Call Me by Your Name (2017), is set to the song “Night Moves” by Roosevelt.
