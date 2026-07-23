Vet Tech Builds Custom Wheelchair for a Tiny Kitten Out of Readily Available Office Supplies

A tiny tabby kitten named Gelato at Cincinnati Animal CARE, who couldn’t walk or stand on his own due to a spinal injury, was just too small for the shelter’s standard wheelchairs. Concerned about his desire to play, creative veterinary tech Mallory Smith took it upon herself to build one out of readily available office supplies such as cardboard, rulers, tape, zip-ties, and even Hot Wheels.

When little Gelato arrived, he was unable to stand or walk on his own. And because he was just too tiny for any of the wheelchairs we had available at the shelter, Mallory got creative.

This homemade contraption has done wonders for Gelato’s confidence.

Gelato is getting stronger every day and is even starting to stand for little moments on his own! Every tiny step is a huge victory, and we’re so excited to watch him continue on this journey. …Thanks to Mallory’s incredible ingenuity and dedication, Gelato has a little extra support as he works toward a stronger tomorrow.

Local 12 News Report About Gelato and Mallory