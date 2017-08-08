Laughing Squid

A Minimalist Concept Clip-On Cassette Tape Player

elbow

The Elbow is a minimalist clip-on cassette tape player concept, designed by the audiovisual art organization BrainMonk, that uses only a single pulley to drive the tape and allow it to play itself. BrainMonk are currently looking for “open-mindedelectronics and engineering heads” to help turn their fresh design concept into a physical product.

Elbow strips away most mechanical parts of a traditional cassette player, resulting in a strikingly minimal and laconic design. User interaction is made easy and intuitive thanks to bi-axial arm and control wheel, while allowing more playback control than ever before. In addition to boasting a slick, clean aesthetic, Elbow can be pinned to clothes and fabrics, turning your favorite tape into a fashionable accessory.

