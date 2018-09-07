Laughing Squid

A Wayward Chicken Rudely Walks Across a Freshly Paved Concrete Sidewalk Leaving a Trail of Footprints

While workers in Mooroolbark Victoria, Australia were laying down a new sidewalk, a wayward chicken came out of nowhere and rudely walked across the wet cement, leaving a trail of distinctive footprints in her wake. The clever workers decided to find a way to keep the bird occupied while they fixed the mess she made.

So we were working away in a busy suburban area when I look up to find a nothing but a chicken walking through all our freshly paved work. We bullfloated the concrete and chicken got distracted by the yellow star picket caps and pecked at them for the rest of the job.

