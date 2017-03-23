Blind Film Critic Tommy Edison Builds a House and a Car Out of LEGO

Los Angeles film critic Tommy Edison, who has been blind since birth, challenged himself to take what he knows about a house and a car and build them out of LEGO.
Advertisements
by Justin Page at on
Los Angeles film critic Tommy Edison, who has been blind since birth, challenged himself to take what he knows about a house and a car and build them out of LEGO.
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.