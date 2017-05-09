Laughing Squid

Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford Unite in a Mysterious New Trailer for Blade Runner 2049

Warner Bros. has released the new trailer for Blade Runner 2049, the upcoming sci-fi movie directed by Denis Villeneuve, co-produced by Ridley Scott, and sequel to the original Blade Runner film from 1982. The mysterious new trailer unites Ryan Gosling, playing LAPD Officer K, and Harrison Ford who is reprising his role as Rick Deckard. Blade Runner 2049 is set to shoot its way into theaters on October 6th, 2017.

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

BLADE RUNNER 2049

