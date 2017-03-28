Banjo Guy Ollie and Jim McKee Perform a Multitrack Cover of the Men at Work Song ‘Down Under’

Ireland musicians Banjo Guy Ollie and Jim McKee teamed up to perform a multitrack cover of Men at Work‘s popular 1981 song, “Down Under.” Fans of Ollie can help support his future work on Patreon. Here is the original music video.
