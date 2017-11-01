A Custom 1967 VW Bus Inspired by the DeLorean Time Machine From Back to the Future

Velocity Motorcars brought to life a custom 1967 VW Bus that’s heavily inspired by Doc Brown‘s iconic DeLorean time machine from Back to the Future. The beautiful vehicle features a working flux capacitor, a custom dashboard filled with time traveling buttons and switches, and a television screen in the back for viewings of the classic film.
This is truly a one of a kind build paying homage to Marty McFly and Doc Brown featuring a working Flux Capacitor and accurate recreation of Doc’s time machine from the original film! The van is beautifully restored both inside and out. Rear seat passengers enjoy a beautiful screen to view movies. Driver and passenger doors are custom built gullwing style for added flair! It’s time to go “Back to the Future” and enjoy this VW Bus today!
images via Velocity Motorcars
via Cool Material