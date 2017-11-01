A Custom 1967 VW Bus Inspired by the DeLorean Time Machine From Back to the Future

This is truly a one of a kind build paying homage to Marty McFly and Doc Brown featuring a working Flux Capacitor and accurate recreation of Doc’s time machine from the original film! The van is beautifully restored both inside and out. Rear seat passengers enjoy a beautiful screen to view movies. Driver and passenger doors are custom built gullwing style for added flair! It’s time to go “Back to the Future” and enjoy this VW Bus today!

