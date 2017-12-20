A fantastic journey into the most fabulous decade of Cinema history: the 80s!!! From Indiana Jones to Terminator, from Star Wars to Flashdance, you can see here a wonderful collections of movie scenes connected together as everybody dance at the rhythm of the song. The song is a re-edit version made by myself of “Sunset” by The Midnight. I hope you enjoy it and welcome back to the 80s!!!

Alessandro Maggia of Starlight Video Productions has created a wonderful video that takes viewers on a “fantastic journey” through dance scenes edited together from beloved 1980s movies.

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!