A Fantastic Journey Through Dance Scenes Edited Together From Beloved 1980s Movies

A Fantastic Journey Through Scenes From Popular 1980s Movies

Alessandro Maggia of Starlight Video Productions has created a wonderful video that takes viewers on a “fantastic journey” through dance scenes edited together from beloved 1980s movies.

A fantastic journey into the most fabulous decade of Cinema history: the 80s!!! From Indiana Jones to Terminator, from Star Wars to Flashdance, you can see here a wonderful collections of movie scenes connected together as everybody dance at the rhythm of the song. The song is a re-edit version made by myself of “Sunset” by The Midnight. I hope you enjoy it and welcome back to the 80s!!!

via reddit

