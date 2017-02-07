The Wine Glass Mask, Facially Contoured Goblets That Focus Bouquet and Control Oxygen Flow

Industrial designer James Piatt has created the Wine Glass Mask, an inventive goblet that’s shaped like an oxygen mask with facial contours that focus the bouquet of the vintage and controls the amount of oxygen that gets lost as the wine breathes by bringing it back into the glass.

As red wine breathes wine molecules combine with nitrogen and oxygen in the air. The venturi nozzles on the front of the Wine Glass Mask:tm: reduce the flow of oxygen and nitrogen and increase their velocity entering the wine aroma mixing chamber as you breathe in. The added air speed lifts more wine vapors off the surface enriching the aroma and flavor.

Piatt is currently raising funds through Kickstarter to bring his idea to market.

A photo posted by wineglassmask (@wineglassmask) on Feb 3, 2017 at 7:50am PST

A photo posted by wineglassmask (@wineglassmask) on Feb 2, 2017 at 2:18pm PST

A photo posted by wineglassmask (@wineglassmask) on Jan 15, 2017 at 5:41pm PST

