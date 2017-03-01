Laughing Squid

The Ollie Chair, A Stylish Slatted Wooden Chair That Quickly Folds Flat and Looks Good When Not in Use

The Ollie Chair is a stylish slatted wooden chair by Brooklyn design studio RockPaperRobot that quickly folds flat and looks good even when not in use. The space-saving design uses origami techniques to support the wood on a folded aluminum frame.

RockPaperRobot is raising money for the Ollie through a Kickstarter campaign with chairs and custom seats as rewards.

The Ollie Chair unfurls with a flourish and retracts instantly with the pull of a string. Handsome and customizable, it’s a versatile primary or secondary seat for homes and businesses, inside and outdoors.

