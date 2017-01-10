The Four Seasons as Seen Through a Microscope

“Seasons in a Small World” by Beauty of Science views the four seasons through a microscope and sets the footage to The Blue Danube. The video uses macro images of various experiments and chemical reactions filmed during previous projects, collected to celebrate the new year.

As a new year is coming, we assembled our team to craft an end-of-year video that would capture viewers’ imagination. We came up with an idea to use the perspective of a microscope/macro-lens to present the four seasons in our human world. All editing materials are from the previous microscope/macro footages and some unused shots, including footages from color paint experiments and those of chemical reactions. Also, wish all a happy new year!