Supercut Tribute to Dance Scenes in 1990s Movies Set to Bloodhound Gang’s ‘The Bad Touch’

Video editor Robert Jones has created a new supercut tribute to memorable dance scenes in 83 movies from the 1990s. The supercut is set to the track “The Bad Touch” by Bloodhound Gang.
by Justin Page at
