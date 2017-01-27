San Jose, California Councilman Proudly Holds a Captain America Shield While Taking Oath of Office

On January 26, 2017, Lan Diep, a longtime comic book fan, proudly donned his beloved Captain America shield while taking the oath of office as San Jose, California Councilman. The shield was a far departure from the Bible that’s usually held during the ceremony, but Diep explained why it was so important to him in an interview with NBC Bay Area
I think Captain America represents…embodies the ideals of America. And those are the kind of things I’m hoping to strive for: Equal justice, fair play, and, democracy. …I think it’s a symbol of what’s positive…in this darkened political landscape. …I wasn’t trying to protest the president, but it’s a reminder of what America aspires to be. …In that way, realizing that this is the landscape I’m stepping into, I wanted to shine a ray of optimism and levity.
Armed with a Captain America shield, new #SanJose Councilman @LTDiep @SanJoseD4 was sworn into office at today's council meeting pic.twitter.com/aoNcGZh3Ka
— Ramona Giwargis (@RamonaGiwargis) January 24, 2017
Diep also had a bit of geeky fun with Brian Lisi of the New York Daily News
@LTDiep working on a story for the NY Daily News about your shield/swearing in. Can you confirm this isn't one big Hydra plot?
— Brian Lisi (@BrianLisi) January 26, 2017
W/the whereabouts of Steve Rogers unknown after not signing the Sokovia Accords, these are uncertain times. But the shield still inspires. https://t.co/E8Yc7KGm2i
— Lân Di?p (@LTDiep) January 26, 2017
Thanks Chip Beale!