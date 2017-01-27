Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

San Jose, California Councilman Proudly Holds a Captain America Shield While Taking Oath of Office

by at on

On January 26, 2017, Lan Diep, a longtime comic book fan, proudly donned his beloved Captain America shield while taking the oath of office as San Jose, California Councilman. The shield was a far departure from the Bible that’s usually held during the ceremony, but Diep explained why it was so important to him in an interview with NBC Bay Area

I think Captain America represents…embodies the ideals of America. And those are the kind of things I’m hoping to strive for: Equal justice, fair play, and, democracy. …I think it’s a symbol of what’s positive…in this darkened political landscape. …I wasn’t trying to protest the president, but it’s a reminder of what America aspires to be. …In that way, realizing that this is the landscape I’m stepping into, I wanted to shine a ray of optimism and levity.

Diep also had a bit of geeky fun with Brian Lisi of the New York Daily News

Thanks Chip Beale!

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.