Samuraiguitarist Plays a Mashup of the Biggest Music Hits From 2016 in the Style of Chet Atkins

Talented musician Steve Onotera (a.k.a. “Samuraiguitarist“) has released a video where he plays a mashup of some of the biggest music hits from 2016 in the beautiful style of Chet Atkins. Fans of Steve can help support his future work on Patreon.
