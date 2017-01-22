Puppeteer Introduces an Adorable Raptor Finger Puppet That Has the Personality of a Dog

Barnaby Dixon, the brilliant puppeteer who created MANU the incredible performing warrior finger puppet, introduced another of his designs – the Raptor Puppet, an adorable one-handed puppet whose design he based upon a dinosaur, but a personality more commonly found in domestic animals.

In terms of the character – well the dinosaur’s personality… I’m not sure that the personality of a dinosaur is something we relate to so much. So I try to kind of get him acting a bit more like a dog, somewhat playfully and get him to play with toys maybe. He’s also sometimes like a cat.