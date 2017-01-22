Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Puppeteer Introduces an Adorable Raptor Finger Puppet That Has the Personality of a Dog

by at on

Barnaby Dixon, the brilliant puppeteer who created MANU the incredible performing warrior finger puppet, introduced another of his designs – the Raptor Puppet, an adorable one-handed puppet whose design he based upon a dinosaur, but a personality more commonly found in domestic animals.

In terms of the character – well the dinosaur’s personality… I’m not sure that the personality of a dinosaur is something we relate to so much. So I try to kind of get him acting a bit more like a dog, somewhat playfully and get him to play with toys maybe. He’s also sometimes like a cat.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.