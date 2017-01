In a somewhat awkward video by WatchCut, different sets of well-meaning parents separately attempt to explain the concept of menstruation to their pre-teenage daughters and sons using visual aids such as tampons and pads. The conversations are a bit cringeworthy, particularly amongst the girls, who are a bit reluctant to learn about their bodies.

What makes you uncomfortable about it? It’s part of being a girl. It’s part of being a grownup.