Obvious Plant Sneaks Funny Fake Music Albums Into Local Music Store

Comedian Jeff Wysaski of Obvious Plant is back with another funny prank where he managed to sneak a collection of fake music albums into a local music store.

images via Obvious Plant

images via Obvious Plant

