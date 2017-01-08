Little Boy Dressed as a Guard Salutes a Real Guard During the Changing of the Guards at Windsor Castle

On his 4th birthday, Imogen Echo Scott took her son Marshall, who was wearing a summer version of the Coldstream Guards uniform, see the Changing of the Guard at Windsor Castle. After the guardsmen entered the building, Marshall got a nice surprise when one of the guards came back out to pose with him for a photo. The young boy then responded with an adorable salute.
Joanna Feng shot a video of the encounter, uploading it to Instagram. One of the guardsmen, Charanpreet Siingh, saw the video and uploaded it to his facebook account where it went viral.
Future Guardsman in the making at Windsor Castle! #FutureGuardsman #WindsorCastle #ColdstreamGuards @visitwindsor pic.twitter.com/FRE4pXhRKh
— Coldstream Guards (@ColdstreamGds) January 5, 2017