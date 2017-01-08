Laughing Squid

Little Boy Dressed as a Guard Salutes a Real Guard During the Changing of the Guards at Windsor Castle

On his 4th birthday, Imogen Echo Scott took her son Marshall, who was wearing a summer version of the Coldstream Guards uniform, see the Changing of the Guard at Windsor Castle. After the guardsmen entered the building, Marshall got a nice surprise when one of the guards came back out to pose with him for a photo. The young boy then responded with an adorable salute.

Joanna Feng shot a video of the encounter, uploading it to Instagram. One of the guardsmen, Charanpreet Siingh, saw the video and uploaded it to his facebook account where it went viral.

