Hushme, A Bane-Like Mask That Silences the Wearer’s Voice for Phone Privacy in Public Places

Hushme is a mask that resembles the one Bane wears in The Dark Knight Rises, but is actually used to silence the wearer’s voice for phone privacy in public places. The device covers the wearer’s mouth and covers up the sound of their voice with “masking sounds” that can be selected and customized from the Hushme app.

Hushme uses dedicated App to synchronize with your smart phone, which enables you to choose masking sounds from the library, upload your customized sounds, adjust volume, etc.

For comparison, here is a photo of Bane in The Dark Knight Rises.

Bane Dark Knight Rises

photo via The Dark Knight Rises

via Boing Boing

