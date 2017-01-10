Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Dark Night, A Haunting Film About Six Strangers Whose Lives Tragically Collide at a Movie Theater

by at on

The haunting Tim Sutton film Dark Night follows a single day in the lives of six different strangers whose lives tragically collide at a movie theater in an American city. The film is loosely based upon the 2012 massacre that occurred at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado during a screening of the film The Dark Knight Rises

Employing a mesmerizing documentary-style technique and a cast of non-professional actors, DARK NIGHT follows the activities of six strangers over the course of one day, from sunrise to midnight, the shooter among them.

via Slash Films

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.